We asked you what you made of Arsenal's performance in Champions League defeat at Lens on Tuesday.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Bill: A poor performance, Havertz and Vieira are virtual passengers and Raya's distribution is very poor. Nelson has got to get a start soon and Smith Rowe needs more game time. If the same team starts against Manchester City, there's no chance.

Sam: Worryingly, it's more proof that we lack firepower. With Martinelli out and potentially Saka now, it's hard to see where goals come from. Sadly, Jesus and Nketiah will not score the amount of goals needed to bring glory back to Arsenal.

Hakeem: This encounter has shown that Saka is the main leading light in Arsenal's attack. Arsenal have to sell some players and buy two skilful, daring and fast-paced goalscorers, and two strong defenders in January. I'm tired of watching tentative, fearful players in Arsenal shirts! Arsenal, please go for Osimhen. This team, as it is, may not go far this season.

Nicolas: Intensity was missing. Too much sideways and backwards passing. Only in the last five minutes was the intensity there. Pace was also missing with Vieira, Havertz, Trossard and Tomiyasu all on the pitch. A good match to learn from.