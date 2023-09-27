Nick Godwin, BBC Radio London

The first north London derby of the season had plenty to savour, but it can be distilled into two moments, one in each half. One didn’t lead to a goal, one did.

Arsenal were 1-0 up when James Maddison received a pass on the edge of his own box. He hesitated, allowing Gabriel Jesus to seize possession. Jesus then inexplicably fired over the bar. 2-0 at that point may have been too tough a scoreline for Tottenham to overturn. The game could have been over. Arsenal’s killer instinct had deserted them.

The other moment came shortly after Bukayo Saka had put the Gunners back in front. Jorginho, a half-time substitution, dithered on the ball just inside his own half. Maddison pounced, racing to the edge of the box to play in Son Heung-min, whose low drive beat David Raya for 2-2. Ruthlessness personified.

The reason these moments stand out is because they are further evidence of the psychological reconstruction under way at Spurs. Maddison and Son were merciless when presented with that opportunity.

Maddison addressed the point afterwards with radio reporters, talking about how Tottenham’s old reputation for weakness is being shredded before our very eyes. He shook his head contemptuously at the word "Spursy". It was an irrelevance.

Tottenham continue to pass tests set for them this season. The climactic ending against Sheffield United, the eagerness to capitalise on mistakes on Sunday.

It's not perfect but it is resilient, and for Spurs fans it makes a refreshing change.