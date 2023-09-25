Aberdeen 4-0 Ross County: Your views

We asked for your thoughts after Aberdeen's excellent 4-0 win over Ross County.

Here's what you had to say:

Fred: Great afternoon! Aberdeen looked very good, wonderful to see our best forwards back to scoring ways. The team should take huge confidence from this performance a real catalyst for wins in the next few games. Our defence looked solid, midfield performed with vigour and the forwards scored - cannot ask for more.

Stuart: Excellent performance and much needed ahead of a busy and important schedule. Robson must start with the same starting line-up on Wednesday. There's no point in changing the team just because it’s a cup match.

Niall: Finally the Dons delivered a real team performance in the league. The drive and creativity was back in midfield, providing rich pickings for an industrious Miovski and a rejuvenated Duk, who constantly threatened the visitors' defence. The scoreline could have been extended further had two rash County challenges been punished by red cards. Keep this up.

Ross: The beginning of the second half was some of the most exciting, attacking football played by the home team at Pittodrie for years! The confidence should be high for a repeat performance and result on Wednesday!

Andy: The first 15 minutes was flat and then Shinnie clicked into gear. This made a big difference and we played about an hour of decent football. Please keep it up.

Allan: Think this is more like the performance Barry and ourselves are looking for. The back three look good and if you watch carefully you’ll see Devlin either waiting to cross from box or waiting to tap in - a superb modern wingback . Shades of Stuart Kennedy in his prime.