Former Chelsea and Everton winger Pat Nevin speaking to BBC Sport: "The bottom three in the Premier League looks ominous for those who support the underdogs.

"Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton Town are marooned on a single point each, which is worrying this early.

"It is hard enough staying in the Premier League after coming up, but giving all the other sides a start is the worst of all possible worlds.

"To stay up, you need to get more than a point per game throughout the season which already looks like a tall order if you only have one point from the first five or six games.

"There is however the outstanding fixture which wasn't played yet, Luton v Burnley at the Hatters' stadium on 3 October. The winner will have a big advantage going forward.

"For all the excitement at the top end, Luton's draw against Wolves was my own personal highlight of the Premier League weekend.

"I couldn't cope with them being on zero points, as that doughnut was beginning to look embarrassing. Maybe this precious point will give them the lift they need…maybe."