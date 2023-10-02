Former England right-back Paul Parker, speaking to BBC Radio London about West Ham's start to the season and how support for David Moyes has grown in recent months:

"If you asked 100 fans about David Moyes in the last few weeks of last season, virtually 90 of them would have said 'if we win the Europa Conference League that gives him a chance, but I'd rather him still go'. Everyone was saying that they didn't want him to stay because of the way it went in the league.

"The way they're going, there's going to be no great concerns about relegation. Just by the way they're playing will tell you that, because it's not just about winning games but it's how you win games.

"You look at them in Europe and they should be one of the two sides [going through from their Europa League group] and he wants to stay in that League Cup. That'll be a big night against Arsenal [in the fourth round]. He [Moyes] is in a good position because he wants to win something, so he'll put a team out to show that to the fans."