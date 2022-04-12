Klopp says "we have had a super-intense schedule" when asked how much the draw with Manchester City has taken out of his players. "There is nobody injured - as far as I know - but we need to have a look at who is fresh enough for this game."

The magnitude of the second leg isn't lost on Klopp despite their 3-1 advantage and all the talk about the title race with City. "This is a super, super, super, super important game for us. It really means a lot to us."

The Reds were "good" in Lisbon in the first leg and the main target now is to "be the one team nobody wants to play against - play really aggressive."

Klopp wasn't keen to discuss his future after Pep Guardiola's comments about his own tenure at City. "You are cheeky enough to pick out this one phrase! Pep said, 'I could stay here forever. I won't, but I could'. That's nothing to do with me."

He is not happy with a heavy fixture list and TV schedule which makes Wednesday the first of three games in seven days. "The only game I'm concerned about is Benfica. It's only because of the success that we have had, we play City [in the FA Cup semi-final] on Saturday. It's unbelievable. We will try to squeeze everything out so we can make the last decisive final."

A 3-1 cushion to take into Wednesday's return leg is a "good basis" to progress to the semis, but Klopp says "it's as tricky as a two-nil".

On his substitutions making a big impact around the hour mark, Klopp says "it's a logical time. In these competitions, we have to make these changes and make sure we can keep our performances over 90 minutes."

Asked if there is anything he didn't know about January signing Luis Diaz, Klopp says: "I didn't know how much he enjoys training. He cannot stop smiling."