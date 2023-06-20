Tottenham are favourites to sign Leicester's 26-year-old England midfielder James Maddison, who prefers a move to London over Newcastle. (Northern Echo, external)

Paris St-Germain have made Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, 29, their top priority this summer after the departure of 35-year-old Argentina forward Lionel Messi. (Le Parisien - in French, external)

Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad are preparing a £51m offer for Tottenham's 30-year-old South Korea forward Son Heung-min. (ESPN, external)

Bristol City will not be rushed into selling 19-year-old English midfielder Alex Scott, who is a £25m-rated target for Tottenham and Wolves. (BristolLive, external)

