You've already seen Manchester City's opening fixtures for the 2023-24 season and if you haven't they are here.

After coming up against Vincent Kompany's Burnley on the opening weekend of the campaign, their former captain will return to Etihad Stadium on 31 January - no doubt hoping for a better result than when his side lost 6-0 in an FA Cup tie last term.

City go to Arsenal, their closest challengers for the title last season, on 7 October and host the Gunners on 30 March.

The first of the season's Manchester derbies is at Old Trafford on 28 October, with the return game at home to United on 2 March.

There's a trip to Everton currently scheduled for Boxing Day, while City will end the season with games against Wolves (h), Fulham (a) and West Ham (h).

Have your say on the fixtures here