Man City v Newcastle: Pick of the stats
Manchester City have won their past 13 Premier League home games against Newcastle - only Everton (14 v Fulham) have had a longer winning home run against an opponent in the competition.
Following their 3-3 draw at St James' Park in August, Newcastle are looking to avoid defeat in both Premier League meetings with Manchester City for the first time since 2004-05 (W1 D1).
Manchester City have scored in their past 28 Premier League games against Newcastle since a 0-0 draw in November 2006. It is the joint-longest goalscoring run one team has had against another in Premier League history, along with Manchester United against Leicester City.
Newcastle are one of three sides yet to win a Premier League game when conceding first this season, along with Brentford and Nottingham Forest. However, no side has shipped the first goal in fewer matches so far than the Magpies (five).