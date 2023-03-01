Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants to make at least two significant signings this summer, with Napoli's Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 24, and Ajax's Ghana attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus, 22, among his targets.(Manchester Evening News), external

Barcelona's Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, also remains a Manchester United target this summer. (Sport - in Spanish), external

Manchester United's takeover could be delayed as the club's current owners want a higher fee of £6bn for the club. (Guardian), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Wednesday's gossip column