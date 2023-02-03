New Manchester United midfielder Marcel Sabitzer is "ready to play" against Crystal Palace on Saturday, says boss Erik ten Hag.

The Bayern Munich man sealed a loan switch to Old Trafford on deadline day and, after one training session with his team-mates, Ten Hag has seen enough to consider him for selection.

"He's looking very good," said the United boss. "Of course he's only done one session but you can see already that he is very fit.

"I didn't expect anything different. He's coming from Bayern Munich and in Germany the players always have great fitness. I think he's ready to play."

Two weeks ago, Michael Olise's late free-kick nicked an equaliser for Palace against United in a game in which the boss declared they "dropped two points".

"It was a bad performance," he said. "We have to avoid that tomorrow because we have to beat them and that's quite clear."