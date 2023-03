Spurs boss Antonio Conte will be without the suspended Eric Dier when he returns to the touchline for tonight's Champions League last-16 second leg against AC Milan.

The Englishman's booking in the 1-0 first-leg defeat at the San Siro last month means Clement Lenglet is likely to come into the side.

Hugo Lloris, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma and Ryan Sessegnon are also all expected to remain sidelined for Spurs.

