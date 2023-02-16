Mitchell loving 'tough' loan stint

St Johnstone defender Alex Mitchell is loving the challenge of playing regular first-team football, and he feels the mental side of his game has gone up a level sine he arrived at McDiarmid Park.

"It’s been a really mentally draining season for myself because I’ve really had to push myself even though I think I’ve done well," the 21-year-old Millwall loanee said.

"When you’re in the academy it’s all about development, it’s not about winning at all. You could get beat 3-0 but if the academy manager thinks you’ve had a good game that’s all that matters.

"Whereas [now] it doesn’t matter how you win, as long as you win. That is the reality of football - jobs are on the line and you’re working for a wage and playing for a club which people support with their life.

"That’s the difference that I’m getting used to. I feel like this season’s been really big for me to get used to that. That’s why it’s been really tough for myself but I’ve loved it though, it’s not been a challenge that I think I’ve been losing so far, I’ve been doing well against it.

"Also, off the pitch living on my own away from home, it’s the first season I’ve done that, that’s been mentally tough getting used to that but as a person, as a footballer, I feel like I’m growing."