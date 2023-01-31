'A few knockbacks' but Davidson persevering in signing search

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is looking to bolster his squad with more than just Zak Rudden today.

Rudden has been undergoing a medical as he closes in a move from Dundee, and Davidson said: “The chairman has been fantastic, he has backed me to get players but I will only bring them in to improve the squad.

“We have had a few knockbacks but we will still be trying to 12 o'clock tonight."

Davidson added: "There possibly could be a couple of players going out. It is important we keep the freshness."