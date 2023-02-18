Analysis: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Manchester City

Jess Anderson, BBC Sport

It was always going to be a tough afternoon for Forest and for 84 minutes Steve Cooper's impressive recent home record of seven games unbeaten looked to be coming to an end.

They will have considered themselves lucky to go into half-time trailing by only one goal having seen the majority of the first period played in their own half and Manchester City peppering Keylor Navas' goal in the second.

Forest were without centre-backs Scott McKenna and Willy Boly, who picked up injuries last time out, and they did not put together any meaningful periods of possession or chances.

But the game plan was clearly to hang in there for as long as possible and take their opportunity when it came.

And it worked.

Morgan Gibbs-White's fizzed cross was tapped in at the far post by Chris Wood, Forest's only shot on target all afternoon.

While a point may not have been deserved based on possession and chances, it is credit to Forest's attitude and will certainly be a welcome one for Cooper's side.