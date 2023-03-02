Rangers v Kilmarnock: Pick of the stats

Rangers have won 10 of their 11 league fixtures under Michael Beale (D1), including each of their last six in a row. The Glasgow club last enjoyed a longer league winning streak in December 2021 (run of nine).

Kilmarnock’s Derek McInnes is winless in his last 10 Scottish Premiership matches against Rangers (D2 L8) since a 1-0 win at Ibrox with Aberdeen in December 2018. McInnes has lost each of his last five such games against the Ibrox side, and hasn’t seen his sides score in any of his last five visits to Govan.

Kilmarnock remain winless away from home in the Premiership this term, picking up just two points from a possible 42 on the road (D2 L12).