Following their 4-1 victory over Liverpool, Napoli are looking for consecutive wins in the Champions League for the first time since September 2016.

Rangers last played Italian opposition in 2008, when they defeated Fiorentina in the Uefa Cup semi-finals in a penalty shoot-out after two 0-0 draws.

Rangers lost 4-0 on matchday one against Ajax. However, despite going out in nine of their previous 10 group stages in the competition, they’ve only suffered defeat in their first two group matches once before, in 1996-97 under Walter Smith.

Napoli have won five of their 20 away games in the Champions League group stage, drawing six and losing seven.