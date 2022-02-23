Atletico Madrid v Man Utd: Confirmed team news

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone makes three changes from the side that started their 3-0 win at Osasuna in La Liga on Saturday.

Koke is injured while fellow midfielder Yannick Carrasco is suspended and Luis Suarez drops to the bench. That means Angel Correa, Renan Lodi and Geoffrey Kondogbia all start for the Spanish Champions.

Atletico Madrid XI: Oblak, Gimenez, Savic, Mandava, Lodi, Vrsaljko, Kondogbia, Llorente, Herrera, Felix, Correa.

Subs: Lecomte, Christian,De Paul, Griezmann, Suarez, Lemar, Felipe, Hermoso, Serrano.