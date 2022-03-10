The only player unavailable is Adam Webster.

Potter was encouraged by the Newcastle performance, despite defeat, and hopes the losing streak will serve to help his players: “Our job is to see this period out, to stick together and to learn from it. Sometimes, as much as we want to win, we need a bit of pain to grow as a club and we want to use it that way.”

On the best position for the versatile Tariq Lamptey: “It’s about using his attributes as well as we can based on the game we want to play. We want him to be threatening the opposition defence as much as he can. The fact he is so open-minded and so ready to help the team makes it easier for me.”

He says the onus is on his players to lift the crowd at the Amex for this game: “We hope being at home works in our favour. It’s on us to play well - because the better we play, the easier it is for the crowd to get behind us. Hopefully everyone will be really up for it, enjoy the game and help us to get three points.”