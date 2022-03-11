Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick says they can't drop any more points, and a meeting with a Tottenham side two points behind them with two games in hand presents a chance to deal a blow to one of their rivals for a Champions League place.

The derby defeat by Manchester City has seen United slip to fifth behind Arsenal - who also have three games in hand - but Ralf Rangnick's side can take back fourth place, temporarily at least, with a win over Antonio Conte's Spurs.

Rangnick accepts Arsenal are now the favourites to finish fourth.

"They seem in the best position but there are 10 games still to play. We need to make sure we don’t drop any more points," he said.

Tottenham have already won in Manchester, at City, this season, but their record at Old Trafford shows 22 defeats - more than against any other opponent.

United, on the other hand, have won only two of their past eight matches in all competitions, so need to put together a run if they are to qualify for Champions League football again next season.