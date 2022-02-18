Lawro's predictions: Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Results-wise, Crystal Palace are on their worst run of the season, with no wins and only three points from their past five league games - but they are not playing that badly, and they are also not in any danger of relegation.

Chelsea have not played in the Premier League since 22 January, but they have had a week off since winning the Club World Cup and I think they will be refreshed and ready to go.

The Blues beat Palace 3-0 at Stamford Bridge at the start of the season and, although it will be closer this time, I think they will pick up another three points.

Reuben's prediction: 1-2

Wilfried Zaha to score for Palace, but Chelsea will win.

