Vieira on scoring more goals, 'details' and league position
- Published
Sonny Cohen, BBC Sport
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has been speaking to the media before Wednesday's trip to Watford.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Vieira acknowledged that his side will have to "be more clinical" in front of goal if they want to win games.
However, the Frenchman is sure of his attacking players' "quality and potential" to cause more of a goal threat.
Vieira also acknowledged that, while his side are moving in the right direction, they need to focus on the small "details" that are costing them points.
He went on to say that the goal conceded against Chelsea is "something we can avoid".
Palace have not won in the Premier League since 28 December, a run of results that has seen them slide to 13th in the league. Vieira insists he is not "putting emphasis on where we are in the table", but knows his side have to start winning games soon.