St Mirren v Hearts: Team news

St Mirren expect Ryan Flynn and James Bolton to brush off injury concerns to leave striker Jonah Ayunga (knee) their only absentee.

Hearts have Odel Offiah back in the group following illness and he could play some part. Yutaro Oda will miss out after picking up a knock against Aberdeen and Kyosuke Tagawa and Andy Halliday are not quite ready to return

Alex Cochrane (ankle), Barrie McKay (knee), Craig Halkett (knee) and Craig Gordon (broken leg) remain out.