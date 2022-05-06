We asked how you felt following West Ham's European adventure coming to an end in the semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Liam McKenna: Should be proud of this season's achievements, we have come a long way in a short space of time. Spend some money in summer transfer window and take small steps to reach the top. Yes our thin squad ultimately caught up with us, but lessons must be learnt to keep moving forward in the right direction. Have enjoyed the journey.

Ken Sanderson: Like all Irons I'm disappointed right now but when you look at how far we've come since David Moyes came back, the progress is phenomenal. Everyone knows we need to have more players to strengthen our squad, otherwise we will struggle in the league if we have another European run like this.

Jack: I think the fact we're actually disappointed about not making it to a European final, in our first proper season in Europe for a long time, shows just how far we've come. Moyes deserves a lot of credit for getting this squad to where we are, but he needs backing in the summer transfer window if he is to continue to take us to the levels we want.

Joe: It can't be overstated how much West Ham have overachieved with our limited squad. Antonio has done a brilliant job leading the line all season, but our lack of attacking options was clearer than ever last night. If we strengthen key areas and add some depth to our squad, we'll be strong favourites next time around.

