It was a season which ultimately ended in disappointment for Watford, with their return to the Premier League lasting just one season.

But who were their best performers across the campaign? We asked you to select your Hornets team of the season and the results are below:

Goalkeeper

Ben Foster was the most picked Watford player overall after featuring in the majority of games this season, his last with the club.

Defenders

Craig Cathcart and Christian Kabasele made up your centre-back partnership, with Kiko Femenia - your third most popular player overall - at right-back and Hassane Kamara on the left.

Midfielders

Your most favoured formation was 4-3-3 - and Tom Cleverley was actually the most selected player in two of the three midfield positions. Moussa Sissoko was the most popular in the centre, and Juraj Kucka earns a place on the left.

Attackers

Joshua King was your most selected outfield player overall and takes his place in the centre of your front three, flanked by Ismaila Sarr and Emmanuel Dennis. Cucho Hernandez and Joao Pedro both received a considerable amount of picks overall, but neither made the top two in any one position.

How does your team compare with that chosen by BBC Three Counties Radio reporter Geoff Doyle? Scroll down to 26 May, 12:35 to find out...