Ian Westbrook, Beesotted, external

"After the Lord Mayor’s Show" is a phrase that could sum up Saturday, as Brentford followed the memorable win over Manchester United with a west London derby defeat at Fulham.

Following an awful first-half display, as at Leicester, the Bees stepped it up in the second, and were unlucky not to draw.

Again, scoring was not a problem – two more goals making it eight in three games and leaving us as the Premier League’s third-highest scorers, behind Arsenal and Manchester City on nine.

But we have now conceded five in two away games – and if there is a concern, it is that we have gone 2-0 down in each match.

Thomas Frank is a gambler and sometimes his decisions pay off. He never settles for a draw - proved by his substitutions, which are usually attacking ones made to try to win, or save, a game.

At Everton last season, they won us the match, and at Leicester earlier this month, they earned a draw. But this time we ended up losing.

He accepts the risk and, of course, is right that a win and a defeat are worth more than two draws, and Bees fans will continue to back him.