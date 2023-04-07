Postecoglou on injuries, title consequences & global attention
Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland
Ange Postecoglou has been speaking to the media before Celtic's derby meeting with Rangers this weekend.
Here are the key points from the Celtic boss:
Reo Hatate is out injured, as are Liel Abada and James Forrest, but Aaron Mooy and Greg Taylor are both fit and available.
With Celtic nine points clear with eight games left, Postecoglou says the result on Saturday can have a "major impact" in the title race but nothing will be decided this weekend.
He adds: "Irrespective of what the outcome is, we've still to to front up next week and make sure we perform again."
He expects a "fantastic" atmosphere inside Celtic Park with 60,000 home fans and a "tough game" against a "very good side", noting "all big games have an edge to them”.
Globally this fixture attracts attention and he knows exactly how much it means to the city.
All Celtic can do is “play the game” in terms of making it a showcase match.
Celtic won’t approach or play this game differently from any other.