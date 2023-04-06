Dundee Utd v Hibs: Pick of the stats

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin’s last league match as Aberdeen manager was a 6-0 defeat to Hibs in January. Goodwin has, however, won both of his last two home league games against Hibs.

Hibs have won three of their last four Scottish Premiership away games at Dundee United, although did lose their first such trip this season 1-0 in October.

Dundee United have won none of their last 11 league matches (D3 L8), the longest ongoing winless league run of any Scottish Premiership side. They last had a longer top-flight winless run between March and September 2008 (12 in a row).

Since Kevin Nisbet’s first league appearance of the season in December, only Kyogo Furuhashi (10) has scored more Premiership goals than the Hibs striker (9). Nisbet has the best minutes per goal ratio of any player with 500+ minutes in the division this season (one goal every 75 mins) and the best by a player with 500+ mins in a season since Kenny Miller in 2010-11 (one goal every 72 mins).