Liverpool v Brentford: Pick of the stats
- Published
Following their 3-1 win at the Gtech Community Stadium in January, Brentford are looking to complete their first ever league double over Liverpool, in what is the seventh different campaign in which they've met.
Liverpool have lost just one of their 10 home meetings with Brentford in all competitions (W7 D2), winning the past six in a row since a 4-3 loss in November 1937 in the top-flight.
As a Liverpool player, against no side has Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored more Premier League goals than he has against Brentford (two). He netted the Reds' goal in their 3-1 defeat in January but has never scored home and away in the same season against the same side.