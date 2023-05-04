Following their 3-1 win at the Gtech Community Stadium in January, Brentford are looking to complete their first ever league double over Liverpool, in what is the seventh different campaign in which they've met.

Liverpool have lost just one of their 10 home meetings with Brentford in all competitions (W7 D2), winning the past six in a row since a 4-3 loss in November 1937 in the top-flight.