Roberto de Zerbi feels his side will mentally "improve" by playing more matches at the level of the FA Cup semi-final.

The Brighton boss saw his side suffer a surprise 3-1 midweek defeat to relegation threatened Nottingham Forest on the back of their tough FA Cup semi-final penalty shootout defeat to Manchester United.

"We should have forgotten the Wembley match but I think we took the disappointment to Nottingham," said De Zerbi.

"We will improve by playing these level of games more often. I'm not talking about quality of players, I'm talking about mentality."

The Italian was speaking before the Seagulls' match against Wolves on Saturday where they will be looking to continue their push to secure European football next season.

"If we want to become bigger, we have to give our best and be focused 100% always," added De Zerbi.

"I loved my players more in Nottingham and more in Wembley than at Stamford Bridge. Our fans should be proud of Nottingham - we gave everything.

"We aim to win every game and try to play our best every game. To achieve our targets, we will always work at 100%."