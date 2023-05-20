Bournemouth 0-1 Man United; What O'Neil said

Bournemouth manager Gary O'Neil on Match of the Day: "We were good, we gave everything in a close game. We were right in it and had a big chance at the end. It is Manchester United and we had players missing.

"We want to treat every game with respect and give a good account of ourselves. David Brooks earned his right to start today, it's not a friendly and we were very competitive. We deserved something from the game.

"For his first game back after such a long time David showed some great touches. Pre-season will be big for him but I'm delighte dto have him back. He will be a good option for us next season.

"I am very proud of the group, it was a big mountain we had to climb. We achieved something that not many people thought we could.

"It was a big improvement from us, although we conceded a soft goal in a fairly even game.

"We are on 39 points, I'm very proud of the guys. The fans have been huge. We have been succesful this year but have lost a lot of matches so for the fans to ride it with us and be with us is massive. We appreciate them."