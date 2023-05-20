Awoniyi's crucial goals - key stats
Nottingham Forest had just 18% possession against Arsenal, the lowest tally on record (since 2003-04) for a winning team in a Premier League match.
Taiwo Awoniyi has scored in seven different Premier League games this season, putting Nottingham Forest 1-0 ahead in every one.
Awoniyi's 10 goals have been worth 12 points to Nottingham Forest, the seventh highest total of any Premier League player this term.
Forest have won three consecutive home games against Arsenal in all competitions for the first time since September 1986.