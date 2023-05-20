Nottingham Forest had just 18% possession against Arsenal, the lowest tally on record (since 2003-04) for a winning team in a Premier League match.

Taiwo Awoniyi has scored in seven different Premier League games this season, putting Nottingham Forest 1-0 ahead in every one.

Awoniyi's 10 goals have been worth 12 points to Nottingham Forest, the seventh highest total of any Premier League player this term.