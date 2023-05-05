Joe Sayers from the Albion Obsesses podcast believes Brighton are playing "some of the best football I've ever seen any team play".

Thursday's dramatic late win over Manchester United means Albion have won 12 Premier League games under Roberto De Zerbi - as many as they won in the entirety of last season under Graham Potter.

Reflecting on the game this morning, Sayers told BBC Radio 5 Live: "It had to end with a penalty didn’t it? We celebrated that one long into the night.

"This is some of the best football I’ve ever seen any team play, let alone a Brighton team. It’s mesmerising to watch.

"I was sat last night in a pretty good seat on the half-way line and watching the patterns of play and how fluid the team is. It’s an absolute joy to watch and we’re absolutely loving it."

