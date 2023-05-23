Livingston v Motherwell: Team news

Livingston boss David Martindale has no fresh injuries. Defender Ayo Obileye is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Motherwell will assess Harry Paton (hip), James Furlong (knee) and Dan Casey (arm) after they picked up injuries against Ross County with the latter the biggest doubt.

Callum Slattery completes a two-match ban while Max Johnston (hamstring) remains a doubt and Riku Danzaki (ankle) remains out along with long-term absentees Joe Efford, Jake Carroll, Nathan McGinley and Josh Morris.