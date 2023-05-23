'Siegrist would earn us 10-12 points... Birighitti has cost us that and more'

Ronny Costello, The Dode Fox Podcast, external

The ba' is almost burst.

We gave ourselves a real chance with three wins in a row heading into the split, since then, it’s been a disaster. Three straight defeats, two goals scored and six conceded… every one of those goals was preventable and you would be embarrassed to concede them at five-a-sides with your mates.

Saturday was our 21st league defeat of the season yet somehow we are still not down given our fellow strugglers Kilmarnock and Ross County also tasted defeat at the weekend.

The change in our goalkeeping position from last season to this really is unbelievable. Last year, Benji Siegrist would earn us 10-12 points on his own.

This season, Mark Birighitti has cost us that. And more. Howlers v Hearts, Celtic, Motherwell, St Johnstone and Livingston just off the top of my head and we lost ALL those games.

Our ex-goalie is sitting in the Parkhead stands picking up a wedge and even had the cheek to post an Instagram when Celtic won the title… he hasn’t played a minute in the campaign so doesn’t even get a medal.

His replacement has had a shocker. Every player can make a mistake, but when a goalkeeper does, it tends to lead to a goal and even if we had picked up a point in each of those games I mentioned, we might not have such a fear factor going into the final two matches.

On Wednesday night we face Kilmarnock. The proverbial six-pointer that we seem to have had the last three games and only the UK’s performance in Eurovision seems to come close to how bad we’ve been.

Win in midweek and you never know, but we would still have to repeat that magic on Sunday at Motherwell.

Like most United fans, I just want to see the back of this season. Ideally still in the Premiership.

Over to the players now. It’s do or die really.