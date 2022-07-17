Motherwell enter the European arena on Thursday but, prior to that, will feature in Monday's Uefa draws.

The Steelmen host Sligo Rovers in Thursday's Europa Conference League first leg, with the draw for the next round three days earlier.

Graham Alexander's side finished fifth in last season's Scottish Premiership and are yet to play a competitive match this term, but did beat Partick Thistle in a friendly on Saturday.

The second leg of the Motherwell-Sligo tie is on 28 July and the third qualifying round will be played over 4 and 11 August. The play-off round draw takes place on 1 August and those matches will be on 18 and 25 August.

Motherwell reached the Europa League third qualifying round in season 2020-21, losing 3-0 to Israeli side Hapoel Beer Sheva in a one-off tie.