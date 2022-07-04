The Daily Mail's Liverpool correspondent Dominic King says the new contract that has established Mohamed Salah as Liverpool highest-paid player of all time "makes economic sense".

Salah signed a new three-year deal at Anfield on Friday, ending an 18-month saga over whether he would stay when his previous contract expired next summer.

King believes the Egyptian will be earning in the region of £400,000 a week for the Reds after another stellar season where he was named PFA Player of the Season for the second time.

"Doing the figures, over three years that deal is about £63m," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"If Liverpool wanted to sign one of the best strikers in the world, it would be £100m-plus and then wages on top.

"When you've already got one of the best in the world, it makes economic sense to do the deal to keep him."

Salah has 156 goals in 254 appearances and is ninth on Liverpool's all-time top scorers list.

"He wants to be the top goalscorer of all time for Liverpool," said King. "That tells you what his mind is like and his approach to work.

"There will be no way he thinks he's made it now he's signed this contract."

Listen to full analysis of Salah's new deal on BBC Sounds