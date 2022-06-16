'Great signing' Maley stays as coach

Gary Maley staying on as first-team goalkeeping coach after retiring as a player has been described by Livingston manager David Martindale as a "great signing".

The 39-year-old, nicknamed "Stretch", was brought on for the closing 15 minutes of the final game of the season - a 2-1 Scottish Premiership win over Dundee - as a last hurrah as a player.

It was only his 12th appearance in six years at Almondvale - and first in more than a year - but he had already been helping the club's young goalkeepers in recent months, as well as working through his coaching certificates.

"Over the years, he has taken the reserve team and helped out with the first-team on the odd occasion from a coaching point of view - and he has also been the head of academy goalkeeping since it was re-introduced this year," Martindale told his club website.

"He has had some fantastic coaching from Tony Caig previously and more recently Stuart Garden. He has worked with some top keepers over the years at Livingston too - Neil Alexander, Liam Kelly, Robby McCrorie to name a few."