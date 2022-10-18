Klopp on Jota injury, his red card and 'machine' Nunez
Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Wednesday's Premier League game against West Ham.
Here are the key lines from the Liverpool boss:
Diogo Jota will miss the World Cup with a "serious injury in the calf muscle", which Klopp said is "very sad news for the boy, for us as well, and for Portugal".
Klopp expects to be in the dugout on Wednesday despite being sent off against Manchester City.
He said: "I should have dealt differently with the situation. I’m not happy with my reaction, but that’s the way it was and everybody saw it."
On how big Sunday's win was, he said: "My English is not good enough to express how important it was. It was massive."
Klopp doesn't want the post-match fallout to overshadow the result, but said: "I saw situations I didn't want to see in a football game."
On the need to back up Sunday's win with victory over West Ham, Klopp said: "When you play the start like we did, you realise from now on all they are all finals."
He said he has a lot of respect for the Hammers and mentioned that "they caused us a lot of problems" in the past.
Klopp said Darwin Nunez "is a machine" but "of course he wants to score more goals and set up more goals as well".
