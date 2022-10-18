J﻿urgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Wednesday's Premier League game against West Ham.

H﻿ere are the key lines from the Liverpool boss:

D﻿iogo Jota will miss the World Cup with a "serious injury in the calf muscle", which Klopp said is "very sad news for the boy, for us as well, and for Portugal".

K﻿lopp expects to be in the dugout on Wednesday despite being sent off against Manchester City.

H﻿e said: "I should have dealt differently with the situation. I’m not happy with my reaction, but that’s the way it was and everybody saw it."

O﻿n how big Sunday's win was, he said: "My English is not good enough to express how important it was. It was massive."

Klopp doesn't want the post-match fallout to overshadow the result, but said: "I saw situations I didn't want to see in a football game."

O﻿n the need to back up Sunday's win with victory over West Ham, Klopp said: "When you play the start like we did, you realise from now on all they are all finals."

H﻿e said he has a lot of respect for the Hammers and mentioned that "they caused us a lot of problems" in the past.

K﻿lopp said Darwin Nunez "is a machine" but "of course he wants to score more goals and set up more goals as well".

