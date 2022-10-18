Matt Burns, The Boy Hotspur, external

In 60 Premier League contests with Manchester United, there have only been 10 Spurs wins in total. As for Old Trafford, it has not been a happy hunting ground for us with only four wins in 30 years.

It’s third against fifth, though, as we head into a World Cup-induced scrum of games and Tottenham are unusually in the superior position.

These are uncharacteristic times for both sides. Antonio Conte is steering Spurs towards success in a particularly workmanlike fashion, while Erik ten Hag finds himself battling with a Manchester United side which has been, and still occasionally is, remarkably dysfunctional.

The Red Devils are untroubled by any class of European football and Spurs are finding the Champions League all a bit much on occasion. Should we survive our group, then playing even better sides may see us come unstuck.

If we are honest, both these clubs are benefiting from the bulk of their domestic opponents not being much cop, as evidenced by respective derby hammerings suffered in recent weeks.

Pondering the possible outcome, one is drawn to consider that neither look likely to survive the much-mooted fast lane of a European Super League.