Analysis: Crystal Palace 2-1 Wolves
- Published
Michael Beardmore, BBC Sport
Resilience in the face of adversity is clearly not something Crystal Palace lack after their latest come-from-behind victory in the Premier League.
Arsenal and Chelsea are the only teams to have left Selhurst Park with a full haul of points this season.
On the three other occasions - against Aston Villa, Leeds and now Wolves - that Palace have conceded first at home, they have turned things around each time to claim the points.
That they have done so has been largely down to the brilliance of Wilfried Zaha and Eberechi Eze, who have contributed five of Palace's seven goals in those wins.
With Zaha's Ivory Coast having failed to qualify for the World Cup and Eze's emergence likely coming too late for an England call, the pair will probably have a fair amount of rest this winter.
That could be a real bonus for the Eagles, who can legitimately target a top-half finish to continue the progress they are making under Patrick Vieira.