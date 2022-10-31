C﻿eltic right-back Josip Juranovic and Rangers pair Borna Barisic and Antonio Colak have been included in Croatia's 34-player preliminary World Cup squad.

J﻿uranovic, 27, has 21 caps while left-back Barisic, 29, has played 27 times for his country. Twenty-nine-year-oldS Colak, who has scored 14 goals since joining Rangers in the summer, has three senior international caps.

C﻿roatia, who reached the 2018 World Cup final, will take on Belgium, Canada and Morocco in Qatar this winter.

Squads of 23-26 are to be finalised by 13 November, with the tournament starting on 20 November.