Davis on taking interim charge of Wolves, Neto's injury and Costa
- Published
Wolves interim head coach Steve Davis has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Chelsea.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
He said "I can't describe how it feels" when asked what it means to take interim charge of his boyhood club.
On how long he expects to lead the team, he added: "All we’ve been told is that we look after this week and the Chelsea game and beyond that is out of our control."
On Pedro Neto's injury, he said: "He's had so much bad luck already with previous injuries. We're all devastated for him as a group."
He added that he hasn't yet had a chance to have a conversation about when Neto is likely to return.
He gave nothing away on team selection, but said Yerson Mosquera or Toti Gomes could both feature this weekend.
When asked if he is scared to start Diego Costa, Davis said: "No. Hopefully we will be brave in our selections."
He said the forward wants more minutes than he has been given and added: "We’ve missed that type of player and that focal point of the team."
On Chelsea, Davis said Graham Potter "has had to graft and has done fantastically well". He added: "It's nice to see coaches get rewarded for fantastic work."