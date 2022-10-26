M﻿ike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

Everton’s 3-0 victory against Crystal Palace at the weekend was imperative, given that the Blues had lost their three previous matches. That run of successive defeats had also managed to dent the early season optimism.

The ninety minutes at Goodison at the weekend serve to emphasise that nothing succeeds like success.

It was an enthralling team performance against Palace, with no shortage of individual excellence. For the fans, the big positive was not just the amount of goals, but also the opportunities created.

There’d been a real dearth of goalscoring chances created in the three previous matches and that was becoming a bit of a concern.

It’s no shame to lose to Manchester United, Tottenham and Newcastle, but when those losses come in successive matches and are paired with a real lack of a creative edge in the final third, then questions will always be asked.

Frank Lampard’s new look Everton is built on defensive solidity. Conor Coady and James Tarkowski have stamped their footballing abilities and leadership qualities on the squad from the moment they joined the club.

The signings of Amadou Onana, Idrissa Gueye and James Garner have added energy, intelligence and a steely determination. And Alex Iwobi’s turnaround in performance levels from twelve months ago is verging on the miraculous.

Lampard’s decision to play him in a slightly more advanced role against Palace, added a zip and a cutting edge to Everton’s play. They looked much more dangerous as a consequence as Anthony Gordon delivered the sort of game-changing performance, that marks him out as a match winner.

Saturday at Fulham will be a sterner test, but the Blues now have a new footballing template to work from.