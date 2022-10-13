Liverpool: Harriet Prior, The Anfield Wrap, external

Be honest, how many of you really believed Liverpool were still in the title race last January? Not me.

Some 14 points separated them from a Manchester City side that rarely faltered - and then, gradually the gap closed and The Reds took it to the final day.

I'm reluctant to talk up a title race, but 20 points behind is harsh. Granted, Liverpool are experiencing a multitude of problems. Injuries are creeping in, confidence is low, and players look panicked in and out of possession.

They've been here before, though. A run of six successive home defeats in 2021 was followed by an unbeaten run of 21 games in the Premier League.

This is a team and a manager capable of turning things around and going on a run. We should still believe they can sort things out, and quickly, and not let Manchester City run away with it. Man City: Ger Deegan, Maine Road Ramble, external

Despite Liverpool's relatively poor start, it would be tempting faith and perhaps a little ludicrous of me to suggest they are going to finish 20 or more points behind City in the title race.

They have been City's biggest rivals for the last five or so years and we've seen this exact scenario play out on more than one occasion where both teams have shown capabilities to hunt down big leads.

More often than not we have gone on to lift the title in our close battles with Jurgen Klopp's men but they've been right on our tails, finishing only one point worse off on a couple of occasions.

Liverpool may seem a long way from their peak at the moment, sitting 13 points behind, but I believe they have built up enough credit in the bank to not be dismissed so early into a Premier League season.