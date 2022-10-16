Predictably, Motherwell manager Steven Hammell was less than impressed at the defending for Rangers' first goal at Fir Park on Sunday as Malik Tillman waltzed through on goal.

"After their first goal, it looked like the boys lost belief," he said. "The early part of the second half is the most vital part of the game and we were poor then. The two goals we concede are very poor. We need to learn quickly because we have tough games coming up fast.

"The fact that (Malik Tillman's) able to walk with the ball for so long, it's not something that needs coached or educated, it's obvious for anyone at the game to see. He shouldn't be able to travel for so long, so freely and easily. It's such a poor goal to lose."