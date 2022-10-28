Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Both of these sides lost heavily last weekend, but it is Brentford who I think will bounce back.

The Bees have been walloped on the road a couple of times now, but they are usually decent on their own patch. After losing 5-1 at Newcastle a few weeks back they then beat Brighton and drew with Chelsea at home, and I'd expect them to respond with another good result this time.

Wolves say their interim head coach Steve Davis has got the job until the New Year but the alarm bells must be ringing at Molineux.

They have got some talented players but they are now joint-bottom of the table and, after seeing them get thumped at home by Leicester, you start to worry about what might happen to them next.

Dapz's prediction: 2-1

