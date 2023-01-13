Antonio Conte has backed captain Harry Kane to "beat every record" as the England striker prepares for his latest north London derby against Arsenal.

Kane could move level with Spurs' record goalscorer Jimmy Greaves if he nets against the Gunners on Sunday.

The 29-year-old is already the highest goalscorer in the history of the fixture.

"We are talking about a world-class striker who for sure will beat every record," said Conte. "I think he deserves this.

"We are also talking about a really good man, a really good person and he is doing something incredible.

"At the same time, we try to help him and if he scores, he helps us. This is important to have this exchange of favours."