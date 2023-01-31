What do Aberdeen need on deadline day?

We asked for your Aberdeen transfer wishlist as the deadline looms at midnight tonight.

Here are some of your views:

Andrew: Another centre-back and a right-back so that there's adequate competition in defence. Rumours are that we're getting a goalkeeper from Ajax on loan which is also welcome.

Christopher: Defence needs bolstered still, another centre-back and a right-back to give options and competition. A goalkeeper is probably needed to cover Roos' injury, and a striker to replace Ramirez, so that there are options up front. A new manger would be nice to have in sooner, but the right manager is better than a quick appointment.

John: The defence is a joke, both Scales and Stewart should be chased. We need a new central defence - see if Miller and McLeish will come out of retirement . put McCrorie back into midfield where he is more useful. Up front is not bad if they can get the service and hope for the best.

Graeme: I don't care who they bring in, as long as Anthony Stewart is shown the door. He's not even good enough for an Aberdeen side as bad as this one. Al: We still need another centre-back and a right-back.

Calum: Defensive right-back, two central defenders that can defend as if their lives depend on it. Oh, and a decent manager.

P Scott: Apart from some solid and experienced defenders, we need a midfield and striking options to replace the spineless ones we currently have.

Graham: We need a seasoned, worldly experienced manager who can attract talent who would want to work with him. Two central defenders 6'4"+ are a must with more attack-minded midfielders who can actually control and pass a football as well as a decent striker.

Stuart: I would bring goalkeeper Scott Bain from Celtic and striker Kevin van Veen from Motherwell and Neil Lennon as manager to help get them. Graeme: Cannot believe this is the same team that started the season so brightly going forward. The defence was always looking shaky but this could/should have been tightened in the transfer window.

Mark: God we need two centre-halves who can pass. It's more like rugby inside our 22, hoof the ball clear.

Anon: Hopeful about the new temporary manager, happy about the new defender Pollock. But it would be a whole lot better if we could sign another defender.

Kevin: Quite simple, defender, defender and another defender... Lets throw in another keeper for experienced back-up. Horrendous that we can't defend so let's address that first as, at the start of the season we were scoring so we know we can do that!