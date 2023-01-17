Could two up top spark a Staggies goal-rush?

Peter Mackay, Ross County fan

Jordy Hiwula’s super-sub introduction at Fir Park rescued a point for the Staggies. However, the goal could spark more than that.

Jordan White flicked on from a hooked Ross Callachan pass to slide Hiwula in behind the Motherwell backline, which is something that Ross County fans have been demanding for large parts of the season now – a striker who is willing to run off the shoulder and make use of White’s hard work.

That Hiwula goal could initiate a change in shape for Malky’ side. A back three has had previous success with wins over St Mirren and Hibernian, however the departure of Calum Johnson would leave a different man having to operate in the right centre back role.

It's no secret that goals have been the main issue for the Staggies, so switching the formation to a two man attack could be the move which helps a largely needed upturn in form.

Saturday could be a good time to test it out, in the cup against championship Hamilton. A front two of White and Hiwula could be the way forward.